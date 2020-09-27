Louise Marie Burns

February 7, 1941 - September 20, 2020

Louise passed peacefully at home in Cotati. She was born In Ontario, California, the youngest of six siblings. Daughter of Caesar and Florence Baeskens.

She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Dick Burns, her children Gyrlenn (Jimmy), Leshia (John), Derek (Debbie), Mara (Steve), and Craig (Stephanie), her grandchildren Josh, Kristyn, Kelsey, Joe, Julia, Emma, Macie, Elise, and Colton, two sisters Clarice and Lillian, two brothers Ken and Norm, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Richard and her sister Lucille.

Louise was a compassionate critical care and trauma nurse for 44 years at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. She was a graduate of Sonoma State University, with Honors. She was a volunteer Hospice Nurse and Chaplain, and attended St. Joseph's Catholic Church. She and Dick traveled the world. She loved to camp, explore the outdoors, lighthouses, and the beach. One of her and her son Richard's favorite places was Disneyland. She enjoyed shopping, especially with her grandchildren for their birthdays, rallying the neighborhood for Halloween parties, Christmas cookie and ornament exchanges, and Easter egg hunts, meeting special friends at Starbucks, drinking coffee with the Wet Heads, and going to lunch with the Nurses. She adored rabbits.

Her family is respecting her wishes to not hold any memorial services. Please make any donations to St. Joseph's Petaluma Hospice in lieu of flowers.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store