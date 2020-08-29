1/1
Louise Woelbing
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise Woelbing
With profound sadness we announce that on August 11, 2020 Louise Woelbing passed away at age 94 in Eugene OR.
Louise was born August 7 1926 in Los Angeles California to Swedish immigrants Alfred and Anna (Nelson) Ullner.
On September 28, 1957 she married Clarence Woelbing, whom she fell in love with when they both worked and lived in Yosemite Valley and they raised three sons there. In 1976 they moved to Sebastopol CA and she lived there until January 2019. She worked as a secretary and her all-time favorite job was being secretary to the Chief Ranger of Yosemite National Park.
During her life she enjoyed ice dancing ,cross-stitching, knitting growing her beautiful flower garden, Christmas tree decorating with her antique heirloom bulbs, collecting figurines and decorative plates, shopping, crime shows reading ,traveling, and cooking/baking some Swedish recipes. She had dogs cats, birds ,ducks, and geese as pets. Louise was a good driver who liked to drive fast even at the age of 92.
Louise was preceded in death by her devoted husband Clarence and her older brothers Larry and Gus Ullner. She is survived by sons Keith (Susanne), Christopher and Mark (Jim). and sister-in-law Betty Ullner She has three grandsons John, Elijah and Tenaya, and granddaughters Annemieke and Sheviya. She also has many nieces and nephews. She is missed.
She will be interred alongside Clarence at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park in Sebastopol, Ca. There will be a memorial celebration of life at a future date in Sebastopol when it is safer for friends and family to gather.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Musgrove Family Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved