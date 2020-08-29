Louise Woelbing

With profound sadness we announce that on August 11, 2020 Louise Woelbing passed away at age 94 in Eugene OR.

Louise was born August 7 1926 in Los Angeles California to Swedish immigrants Alfred and Anna (Nelson) Ullner.

On September 28, 1957 she married Clarence Woelbing, whom she fell in love with when they both worked and lived in Yosemite Valley and they raised three sons there. In 1976 they moved to Sebastopol CA and she lived there until January 2019. She worked as a secretary and her all-time favorite job was being secretary to the Chief Ranger of Yosemite National Park.

During her life she enjoyed ice dancing ,cross-stitching, knitting growing her beautiful flower garden, Christmas tree decorating with her antique heirloom bulbs, collecting figurines and decorative plates, shopping, crime shows reading ,traveling, and cooking/baking some Swedish recipes. She had dogs cats, birds ,ducks, and geese as pets. Louise was a good driver who liked to drive fast even at the age of 92.

Louise was preceded in death by her devoted husband Clarence and her older brothers Larry and Gus Ullner. She is survived by sons Keith (Susanne), Christopher and Mark (Jim). and sister-in-law Betty Ullner She has three grandsons John, Elijah and Tenaya, and granddaughters Annemieke and Sheviya. She also has many nieces and nephews. She is missed.

She will be interred alongside Clarence at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park in Sebastopol, Ca. There will be a memorial celebration of life at a future date in Sebastopol when it is safer for friends and family to gather.



