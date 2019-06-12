|
Lucile V. Highstreet
Lucile V. Highstreet, 93, passed away June 8, 2019, in Petaluma at the Petaluma Post-Acute Rehab nursing home. Born May 18, 1926, in Kijabe, Kenya to a missionary family. Completed high school at the Rift Valley Academy in Kenya then moved to Canada for the Hamilton School of Nursing where she graduated in 1949. Moved to S. California and wed Marvin Highstreet in 1951. Relocated to Petaluma in 1966 to support her husband with his dairy. Long career as a nurse specializing in OR and long-term care. Devoted child to her Lord and Savior and active volunteer in both community and church.
Hobbies included knitting, crochet, playing piano and watching sports whether that of her children, grandchildren or the pros. Preceded in death by her husband she is survived by children Phyllis Phelps, Allan Highstreet, Stan Highstreet, Shirley Kraft and Kathy Leon; sisters Margaret Schilling, Mary Honer; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, many other relatives and church family.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday (June 14) at Parent-Sorensen in Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 12, 2019