Lucy Barbarino
1923 - 2020
Lucy Barbarino
October 29, 1923 - June 8, 2020
Lucy (Narduzzi) Barbarino passed away on June 8, 2020, at the age of 96 years old.
Born in Santa Rosa in 1923 she was a long time resident. As soon as she was old enough, she worked many jobs in Santa Rosa. Selling fruits and vegetables while riding her bicycle through the "Little Italy" neighborhood of Santa Rosa and picking prunes and hops. She worked for the Sonoma Pioneer Linen & Laundry service, The Cannery, Santa Rosa Shoe Co. and Burlington Bakery.
She loved to dance, laugh and have a good time. At 90+ years, she could be seen dancing in her high heels at the Senior Center.
She was preceded in death by the "love of her life" Eugenio Barbarino. Loving mother to daughters Diana (Greg) Nolan and Lydia (Paul) Johnson. She was a proud Nonni to five grandchildren and proud Nonni Lou to nine great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 2, 2020.
