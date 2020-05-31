Lucy Cowan Smith
1939 - 2020
Lucy Cowan Smith
Lucy Cowan Smith passed away in Santa Rosa, California on May 17, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in New York City on February 15, 1939, she was raised in Shaftsbury, Vermont. Lucy had been a resident of Sonoma County since 1970. She volunteered at Memorial Hospital for many years and she loved to play pool.
At her request, no services will be held. Private inurnment, Maple Hill Cemetery, Shaftsbury, Vermont.



Published in Press Democrat on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
