Lucy Cowan SmithLucy Cowan Smith passed away in Santa Rosa, California on May 17, 2020 at the age of 81. Born in New York City on February 15, 1939, she was raised in Shaftsbury, Vermont. Lucy had been a resident of Sonoma County since 1970. She volunteered at Memorial Hospital for many years and she loved to play pool.At her request, no services will be held. Private inurnment, Maple Hill Cemetery, Shaftsbury, Vermont.