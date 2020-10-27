Lucy Dodge Poindexter

Lucy D. Poindexter passed away peacefully at her home on October 24, 2020. She is survived by her brother, Ron Dodge, sister-in-law, Sandra Dodge, nephew, Corey Dodge, niece, Sonya Lynch (John) and her brother-in-law, William Poindexter. Her beloved husband, Edward Poindexter predeceased her. Born in New York City, Lucy moved to California as a young child and attended elementary, high school, and community college in Santa Rosa, California. After graduation from the University of California at Santa Barbara, she obtained a teaching credential from San Jose State University.

Her extensive and varied career as an educator began with substitute teaching throughout Santa Clara County before teaching high school for two years in Tehran, Iran at the International School. The pleasure she gained from teaching inspired her to obtain a master's degree in English from San Jose State. In addition to teaching at San Jose State, she taught for over 20 years at San Jose City College where she met her husband. Both continued successful careers as teachers at the community college as well as software consultants for various Silicon Valley corporations, having founded the consulting firm, LED Data Systems.

In addition to sharing an interest in teaching, Lucy and Edward performed with the San Jose City College music department and in various recitals throughout the county. After Lucy obtained a master's degree in Software Engineering from National University, she served as a technical writer and later Publications Manager for several computer firms throughout the valley. Both her experiences as a writer and teacher led her to pursue a doctorate in education at the University of San Francisco which when completed extended her career at San Jose City College as a Director of the Title III education grant the college received in order to establish computer laboratories and courses for students who wished to further their technical expertise in the field of computer science.

Upon retirement, Lucy continued her interests in international travel, having visited an array of countries, including the Scandinavian and Baltic countries, Ireland, India, the Middle East, Thailand, Laos, Spain, and cruises on the Danube with her mother and to Mexico with her beloved husband who enjoyed exploring the roots of his Hispanic heritage.

In accordance with Lucy's wishes, her family requests that any memorial gifts be donated to the First Five, Health Trust or Books Aloud, two organizations where Lucy volunteered after she retired, or to the Santa Rosa Presbyterian Church of the Roses.

Lucy's requested celebration of life will be postponed until family and friends will be able to gather.



