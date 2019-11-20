Home

Ludmilla Sohl Notice
Ludmilla Sohl
Age 95, Chandler Arizona
Preceded in death by her husband Edward Sohl, Sr., son Edward Sohl, Jr. and daughter Pamela Sohl.
Survived by her daughter Ivana Castillo, grandchildren Natalie Genova, Austin Sohl and Corey Castillo, and great-grandchildren Madison, Hailey, and Siena Genova.
Born in Harbin, China in 1924, she traveled as a young child to San Francisco with her parents and two sisters. Life challenges never took away her strength and resilience. She was loved and respected by everyone who knew her. An amazing mother and Babu who will be terribly missed.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
