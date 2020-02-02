Home

Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol
1700 Pleasant Hill Road
Sebastopol, CA 95472
707-823-5042
Lula Straight
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Sebastian Catholic Church
7983 Cover Lane
Sebastopol, IL
Lula Catherine Straight, née Meyer, born in Solano County California, December 1, 1918 to Louis and Glenna Meyer. Graduated from Armijo High School in 1937 in Fairfield, CA. Married high school sweetheart Francis Howard Straight in 1940. Raised four children, Glenna, Patty, James and Marilyn. Attended San Jose State University and received a teaching degree in 1957. The Straights became Sebastopol residents in 1959. Lula became a first-grade teacher at Pinecrest Elementary School and later Parkside Elementary School in Sebastopol. She was Sonoma County Teacher of the Year in 1977. Lula retired after 30 years of teaching. Many former students remember her fondly and have claimed her their favorite teacher. Lula is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Frank Straight and her son, Jim Straight, sons-in-law John Smith, Don Wilson, and Paul Rupp. Loving mother-in-law to Fran Straight. Grandmother of 16, Great-grandmother to 35 and great-great-grandmother to 14.
Nicknamed "Pollyanna" as a child by her family because of her sunny, positive nature. Forever known to her numerous nieces and nephews as "Aunt Polly" on the Meyer's side of the family. Lovingly Aunt Lula to all her nieces and nephews on the Straight side. Love you, Mom! Glenna, Patty, Marilyn and Fran, sisters forever!
Friends are invited to attend the memorial mass, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10AM St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 7983 Cover Lane, Sebastopol. Private family interment was held at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park, 1700 Pleasant Hill Road, Sebastopol.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 2, 2020
