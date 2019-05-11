|
|
Luther Gwyn Burbank
Gwyn was born in San Francisco, CA on January 16, 1924 and passed away on May 8, 2019 in the comfort of his home at 95 years old. Gwyn was the son of George and Cis Burbank and brother of the late Walt Burbank. He grew up on the Tomales home ranch which was settled by his grandfather in 1856. He was the great nephew and God child of horticulturist, Luther Burbank. Gwyn attended Aurora School located on Tomales Road, he then attended Petaluma High School. He met Doris Garzelli at a Penngrove dance, they were married in 1945 at our Lady of Loretto Church in Novato. They bought their Tomales ranch in 1955 and worked alongside each other feeding sheep and cattle for 70 years. Gwyn started doing tractor work in high school, plowing and seeding for local ranches. His bulldozer work progressed into L.G. Burbank Inc. He built dams and ponds, hauled rock, built roads, and leveled the ground for new homes and agriculture buildings. He will be remembered by the dust on his face, his tilted hat, a short cigar in his mouth, his dog by his side, while telling a story about the good old days. Gwyn and Doris enjoyed their fishing trips to Oregon, and the slots at River Rock. Gwyn retired from the tractors in 2011 for health reasons. Doris passed away July 23, 2015. She was the love of his life.
For the past few years Gwyn has enjoyed the living room view of Stemple Creek, his dog "Boy" and his cattle. Brian Redding has been his faithful friend and ranch
Manager for many years. Many thanks to caregivers Losolini Vueti, Ilaisa Vokulo, and the late Tila Vokulo. Thank you to Dr. James Leoni for his visits and personal care, also Hospice of Petaluma.
Gwyn was a member of Tomales Druids, Native Sons of the Golden West, and a Charter Member of the Petaluma Young Farmers.
He is survived by his sister-in-law Elsie Bordessa and was preceded in death by his brother, Walt Burbank, brother-in-law Paul Bordessa,; sister and brother-in-law Leopauldo and Madelyn Garzelli; sister-in-law Anna Burbank. Gwyn is survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may visit at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY AND CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma, on Monday and Tuesday, May 13 and 14, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Private entombment will be at Cypress Hill Memorial Park. The family prefer memorials be made to Hospice of Petaluma, 415 Payran St., Petaluma, CA 94952 or to the Tomales Regional History Center, PO Box 262, Tomales, CA 94971.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 11 to May 12, 2019