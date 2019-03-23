|
|
Lydia Barraza Bedoka
March 6, 1949 - March 12, 2019
Lydia Bedoka passed away on March 12, 2019 in Santa Rosa, CA, at 70.
Lydia was born on March 6, 1949 in Los Angeles, CA to Sarah and Roberto Barraza. She was the second of five children. Older brother Raul (deceased), her younger sisters Margie Mieux and Loretta Barraza, and her younger brother Michael (deceased).
Lydia married Maurice Bedoka Jr. on July 4th, 1970. They raised Brian and Ethan, and a girl Devon.
Lydia and her family moved to Santa Rosa, CA in 1986. She dedicated her life to God as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1988. In 1998 she became a grandmother of Amanda and then in 2002 second granddaughter was born, Sarah. She worked at Pacific Market for about 20 years.
After her retirement in 2016, despite health issues she kept a positive attitude and continued to do all she could do as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her spirituality was very important to her, and she always encouraged others. She'll be missed.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1140 Clover Drive Santa Rosa, CA 95401 at 3pm.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 23, 2019