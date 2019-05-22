|
|
Lydia Koohtin
Lydia Koohtin was 98 years - almost a century.
It all started on the border with China. Her father was a white officer in the Tzar's army, fighting fading battles for his stolen dreams and the lost empire. Lydia had a misplaced identity; she was born in the middle of the regiment's retreat, away from home. It was all happening very quickly. Early spring and dry winds brought her across the border; at the age of one she became an immigrant, a nomad. Her next 30 years were spent in the land of the last emperor, living in between concessions: French, British and white Russian - in the middle of a real China town: Tientsin.
Then there was Mao and another revolution. Everything, again, went into a delirious nightmare. They had to run. Properties and dreams were abandoned once more. Families separated.
On the US ship 'President Wilson' Lydia and Volodya went to California, with a long two month stop in Manila, to obtain an immigration status. I still have a great many thumb sized black and white exotic snapshots from their stay in the Philippines.
They arrived to San Francisco in 1949 and settled there for 30 years before retiring to Santa Rosa.
All her life Lydia knew herself as Russian, speaking the language in a forgotten classical way which her parents used to speak in another life in Saint Petersburg. She went back to Russia only once for a short trip in the 1980s.
She was always searching for home, even in her dreams - and finding it everywhere.
A service will be held at Santa Rosa Memorial Park Cemetery, 1900 Franklin Avenue, Santa Rosa, May 23, 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Russian Orthodox Church, 850 St Olga Ct., Santa Rosa, CA 95407.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 22 to May 23, 2019