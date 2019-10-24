|
Lynn Marie Rose
January 3, 1954 - October 13, 2019
Lynn was born on January 3, 1954 at a U.S. Naval Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. She was a dedicated cardiac nurse at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital where she worked for nearly 44 years.
Lynn is remembered as a devoted and compassionate advocate who took great pride in her work and genuinely loved her patients.
She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, mother and grandmother. She found immense joy in being a mom to her three children and a "momo" to her grandchildren.
Lynn is survived by her father Edward, brothers Al and Rick, son Brec Blackford, daughters, Nora and Rebecca Rose, two beloved grandchildren Hector and Paloma, and her dog, Frida.
A celebration of life is planned for 10 a.m. on Sunday, October 27th, at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019