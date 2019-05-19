|
Lynne Belle March
Lynne Belle March, 72, passed away in Redding, CA on May 13, 2019. She spent her last years with Jimmie O. March. She suffered from PSP (Progressive Supranuclear Palsy) and has donated her brain to science for research that will hopefully lead to treatments or a cure for this rare disease.
She is preceded in death by her parents Alvena Sadie Parsons and Norman Russell Stanton, as well as her sister Eve Almquist. Lynne is survived by two daughters, Monica and Maia Sallouti and their respective spouses Carlie Wilkerson and Mike Ellis, as well as three grandchildren Nevin, 18, LenaMarie, 10 and Nico, 9.
A memorial service will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, we suggest charitable contributions in memory of Lynne March be sent to Brain Support Network, PO Box 7264 Menlo Park, CA. 94026 www.brainsupportnetwork.org
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 19, 2019