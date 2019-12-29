|
|
Malcolm A. Misuraca
Malcolm A. Misuraca of Coral Gables, FL, slipped away on December 15, 2019, at the age of 82 after losing his battle with cancer. Mal loved his family and is survived by his wife of 30 years Victoria Brieant, his children Melinda, Dia, Jessica and Miles Misuraca, five grandchildren, Vrinda Leah Myers, Laurel Voge, Melati Citrawireja, Rachel and Wyatt Sutton, and great-grandson JJ. He was proud to have practiced law for 55 years and sought to protect his clients against over-reaching government agencies and financial institutions. He believed in equity and the rule of law, and worked to uphold both. He loved this country and was a prolific historian. He was an avid sailor and private pilot and enjoyed visiting historic sites in his Cessna. He would fly doctors and supplies into Mexico to provide services in remote villages. He was a prolific photographer and held shows under the pseudonym Aliscafi. Had an affinity for Sicily and Naples, where his father's family originated. Mal graduated from Georgetown University and UC Berkeley School of Law. He lived most of his life in California.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 29, 2019