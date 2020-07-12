Malcolm Wayne "Buzz" Schuster
August 16, 1934 - June 28, 2020
Malcolm Wayne "Buzz" Schuster passed away in Santa Rosa, CA, June 28, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Dearly beloved husband of Yvonne Schuster. Loving father of Coeleen Doyle and Holly Garcia, and stepfather of Jeff, Laura and DeDe (Jeff). Adored grandfather of Tiffany Mercado, Stephanie Doyle, Brandy Cox, Nicole Cox, Josh, Rachel, Jessie, Grant, and Amanda, and great grandfather of Sofia, Natalia, Adrianna, Erica, Alex, Logan, Stevie, and great-great grandfather of Bailey and Kayden. Dear brother of Mike Schuster, Monty Schuster, JR Schuster, and Carmelita DeSoto. Dear uncle of Claudia Travis. A native of Santa Rosa, Buzz is a 1953 graduate of Santa Rosa High School. An active member of the Boy Scouts of America, he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. A veteran of the U.S. Navy, Buzz served as manager of Santa Rosa Auto Parts for many years.
At the request of the deceased, no formal services will be held. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to the Humane Society of Sonoma County (humanesocietysoco.org
)