Manuel "Mike" Coreris
June 30, 1948 - June 27, 2019
Mike suffered from congestive heart failure for several years leading to kidney and liver failure. It is bittersweet that he was released from this life on the evening of June 27 surrounded by his family.
Manuel "Mike" Gus Coreris was born in San Francisco into a 100% Greek family – both sets of grandparents emigrated from Greece. He is survived by his wife, Paddy Robotham Carrillo Coreris; sister, Luci (Jim) Selby; step-sons Adam (Nicole) Carrillo and Brandon (Blythe) Carrillo; grandchildren, Austin, Alyssa, Ashley, Tava, and Aulin, Hailee, and Kaitlyn; nieces, Stefanie (John) Cromwell and their children, Gus and Gwendolyn, and Natalie (Mike) Weston; aunt, Beatrice Picras; cousins, Lucille (Tom) Lynn and their children, Nick and Jamie, and Tammi (Greg) Leggins and their children Justin and Nicole; numerous in-laws; and dear little Yorkie gem, Fiona May. Mike was predeceased by his parents Gus Manuel Coreris and Katherine Picras Coreris.
Mike graduated from Lowell High School in San Francisco and the University of San Francisco. He proudly served with the San Francisco and Santa Rosa police departments and nearly 20 years with American Express. A 30+ year woodcarver with the Sonoma County Woodcarvers gave him much enjoyment as did the local Civil War Roundtable and volunteering with the Pacific Coast Air Museum. His Greek Orthodox heritage was very important to him as was using his warm bass voice to sing in the First Presbyterian Church choir and read scripture for the congregation.
Precious, generous, gregarious, loving, funny, talented, smart, friendly, and sweet Mike will be greatly missed.
A Celebration of the Life of Mike will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Rosa on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1 pm.
Please consider donations to the following organizations in memory of Mike: First Presbyterian Church of Santa Rosa, 1550 Pacific Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95404; Memorial Hospice, 439 College Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95401; or online to The .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from July 3 to July 19, 2019