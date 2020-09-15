1/1
Manuel Erasmo Gonzalez
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Manuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Manuel Erasmo Gonzalez
June 23, 1930 - September 8, 2020
Manuel Erasmo Gonzalez, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020, at his home in Santa Rosa, CA. He was born in Callao, Peru. He lived an adventurous life and delighted all who knew him with his stories of buying food in ration lines during the Great Depression, crank-starting his father's Model T, and driving a Mac truck with solid rubber tires along narrow mountain roads in Peru. After settling in Berkeley, CA, he worked as a candy maker and later a furniture maker until he started a 30-year career with TWA at San Francisco Airport. After marrying Elizabeth Peralta, he moved to Irvine, CA while she attended medical school. During this period, he studied dental technology and was hired by his college to provide bilingual instruction. He retired when Elizabeth became a surgeon and became an ideal homemaker, enjoying cooking, woodworking, and bonsai tree cultivation.
He is preceded in death by his father, Erasmo and his mother, Victoria. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth A. Peralta, M.D., his daughter, Ivonne Gonzalez, his sons, MSgt Juan E. Gonzalez and Edwin J. Gonzalez, his granddaughters Maritza Bravo and Elisa Maria Gonzalez, his great grandson Robert Zuniga, Jr., his great granddaughter, Essence Devine Zuniga, and his great-great grandson, Dominic Isaac Zamora.
Due to the pandemic, the funeral service will be immediate family only. Donations in honor of his memory are welcome and will support meals to firefighters and COVID-19 response by World Central Kitchen (donate.wck.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 14, 2020
Dear Elizabeth and family members. I am so sad to read of Manuel's passing. He was one of the most vibrant persons I knew - living every day to its fullest! Although he will be missed by all who knew and will remember him well in this life, I know the choirs in the heavens rejoice as they welcome his soul soaring towards them. May we all find peace and solace during this time. Jackie Quin
Jacquelyn Quin
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved