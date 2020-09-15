Dear Elizabeth and family members. I am so sad to read of Manuel's passing. He was one of the most vibrant persons I knew - living every day to its fullest! Although he will be missed by all who knew and will remember him well in this life, I know the choirs in the heavens rejoice as they welcome his soul soaring towards them. May we all find peace and solace during this time. Jackie Quin

Jacquelyn Quin

Friend