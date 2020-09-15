Manuel Erasmo Gonzalez
June 23, 1930 - September 8, 2020
Manuel Erasmo Gonzalez, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2020, at his home in Santa Rosa, CA. He was born in Callao, Peru. He lived an adventurous life and delighted all who knew him with his stories of buying food in ration lines during the Great Depression, crank-starting his father's Model T, and driving a Mac truck with solid rubber tires along narrow mountain roads in Peru. After settling in Berkeley, CA, he worked as a candy maker and later a furniture maker until he started a 30-year career with TWA at San Francisco Airport. After marrying Elizabeth Peralta, he moved to Irvine, CA while she attended medical school. During this period, he studied dental technology and was hired by his college to provide bilingual instruction. He retired when Elizabeth became a surgeon and became an ideal homemaker, enjoying cooking, woodworking, and bonsai tree cultivation.
He is preceded in death by his father, Erasmo and his mother, Victoria. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth A. Peralta, M.D., his daughter, Ivonne Gonzalez, his sons, MSgt Juan E. Gonzalez and Edwin J. Gonzalez, his granddaughters Maritza Bravo and Elisa Maria Gonzalez, his great grandson Robert Zuniga, Jr., his great granddaughter, Essence Devine Zuniga, and his great-great grandson, Dominic Isaac Zamora.
Due to the pandemic, the funeral service will be immediate family only. Donations in honor of his memory are welcome and will support meals to firefighters and COVID-19 response by World Central Kitchen (donate.wck.org
).