Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Manuel Gourrie Diaz


1929 - 2020
Manuel Gourrie Diaz Notice
Manuel Gourrie Diaz
September 19, 1929 - January 24, 2020
Manuel Diaz, 90, passed away unexpectedly on January 24, 2020. Manuel immigrated from Cuba with his family in 1963 and was a resident of Windsor for 23 years. He was a devoted husband to Rosario Diaz and a loving father to his two children. Manuel was a retired small business owner. In retirement he taught himself to paint and became an avid painter, winning awards in local competitions. Manuel was preceded in death by his wife Rosario. He is survived by his children Manuel and Ana; his grandchildren Tristan, Jennifer, and Jessica; and his great-grandchildren Adara and Julia.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020
