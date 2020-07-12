Marcie Waldron

1951 - 2020

Marcie Waldron died peacefully on July 2nd, 2020, at her home high above Sonoma with the distant outline of Mount Diablo on the horizon. Much loved family members were at her side, all of whom she urged "not to be sad." In her own words, "I've had a wonderful life full of love, friends, fun and adventures—and lived much longer than anyone ever imagined."

Diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age three, she was not expected to live much past 25, the first of many projections that Marcie would debunk. Medical advances and noteworthy self-care accounted for much of her almost 68 years, many of which were robust and well lived. A kidney/pancreas transplant in her late forties extended her life significantly and a second kidney transplant (which a life-saving donor stood ready to provide) might have extended her life still more had she been healthy enough to undergo a second major surgery. Sonoma's community support, and particularly the campaign of her favorite Kiwanis club, meant the world to her.

The call of Sonoma's non-profits and the opportunity to enhance the Sonoma Valley's extraordinary community catalyzed her energy for almost 20 years. The beneficiaries of her vitality and philanthropy were many: La Luz, Kiwanis, The Community Center, Impact 100, Wilmar, Meals on Wheels, Teen Center, Pets' Lifeline, and Vintage House—all of which, in 2015, earned her the honorary post of Sonoma's Alcaldessa.

Prior to moving to Sonoma in 1999 she blazed a similar path in Petaluma, directing her multi faceted talents to Hospice, The Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Association, and the Visitors Program, culminating in two honors—Petaluma's "Good Egg" and, in 1997, "Woman of the Year." "I never thought I'd leave," Marcie remarked, "until I met my wonderful husband Dave Waldron," who came with an extended family in which she immersed herself as a special sister and aunt.

The stage of her early life was Orinda, California, where she grew up on a sun-drenched hilltop, attended local schools, and where she enjoyed nurturing parents, far flung travel, and plentiful opportunities for growth and adventure. Her college years took her to San Diego State University and earned her a degree in Art and Recreational Therapy. In her twenties, without the assurance of a long, healthy life, wanderlust landed her in seasonal resorts in national parks around the country where, for almost a decade, she headed up art and recreation programs. Her favorite, she says, "was by far, Wyoming's Grand Tetons."

Marcie is survived by her brother, artist Douglas Fenn Wilson of Glen Ellen, and, in her words, "my wonderful husband Dave Waldron, who has helped me through my many challenges." Marcie's cousins and Dave's six siblings and their families added support for which she was always grateful.

In memory of Marcie and her legacy of community support, donations may be made in her name to local charities or non-profits of choice.



