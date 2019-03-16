|
|
In Loving Memory
Marcus Johnson
June 26, 1998—March 16, 2013
We look up to the sky
And talk to you
What we wouldn't give
To hear your voice back
To have you here with us
"They say" time heals, but
Time takes away nothing but time.
The tears and the pain
remain the same
In everything we do,
every second of the day
We miss you so much Marcus
Your smile, your laugh, your big warm hugs
The love you gave so freely
We miss everything about you. We miss US.
We hope you know how many lives your huge heart of gold touched while you were here,
and continues to touch through your Foundation. Your bright light and giving spirit lives on.
Love you and miss you forever, sweet Marcus
Dad, Mom & Hayden
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 16, 2019