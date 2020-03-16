|
In Loving Memory
Marcus Johnson
June 26, 1998—March 16, 2013
Not a minute goes by that we don't think about you and miss you in everything that we do. Seven years later and it's still incomprehensible that you're not here with us. Time goes by, but the tears and the pain in our hearts remain the same. Your thoughtful, giving spirit and heart of gold touched so many lives while you were here and continues to touch so many more through the MJ Foundation. No doubt this would make you smile. Hope you're up there shooting fadeaways and 3's with Kobe.
Love you and miss you forever, sweet Marcus
Dad, Mom and Hayden
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 16, 2020