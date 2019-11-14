Home

Marcy G. Monette became the daughter of V.H. and Nannie Bell Monette of Smithfield, VA on December 6, 1949. Her sister, Ann Monette, brother, Alan Monette, and daughter, Angie Monette Harrison, survive her. Brothers David and Richard predeceased her.
Marcy loved kids (especially Sophie), cats, and courage. She was a pistol, out of sight, an odd bird, proud to be weird, a poet, adventurer, troublemaker, giver, and forgiver -- now at rest forever with her maker, the Ultimate Inventor, just like her.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 15, at Bodega Calvary Cemetery.
See you soon, Mammy Girl, in a new heaven and new earth.
