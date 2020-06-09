Margaret Alice Hougen

Born July 15, 1922, Margaret was a native of Sonoma County who spent time running through apple orchards, fishing, hunting and causing mischief with her brother and sister in her younger years. She spent a lot of time with her grandparents on the Frey ranches working the livestock, orchards and forging metal. Margaret passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020 at the young age of 97. She was a Santa Rosa High School Graduate of 1940. She received her Associates Degree in Business at SRJC. Margaret worked for nearly 25 years for the Rincon Valley School District, as the Food Service/Operations Manager.

Margaret loved spending time with her family. She especially loved going on camping trips, having family get-togethers, and getting together with her friends telling stories. She also loved her cats. Margaret was married 72-years to her beloved husband Al. Together, they took their travel trailer all across the United States and Canada. Her hobbies were gardening, cooking/baking and making jams and jelly, and talking about history.

Margaret leaves behind her dear brother, Louis Knecht of Woodland, CA; loving sons Daniel Hougen of Santa Rosa and William Hougen of Klamath Falls, Oregon; grandchildren Robert Hougen, Jackie Hougen and Will (Sabrina) Hougen; four great-grandchildren - Jessica (Sam) Prentice, Cody Howe, Robert Hougen, Jr., and Tate Hougen. Preceding her in death was her beloved husband, Gotfred "Al" Hougen and her dear sister, Leona Hatt.

Margaret cherished Christine Hougen, whom took great care of her, especially during the past 11 months.

Services will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 friends and family are invited to a visitation between 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. at Eggen & Lance Chapel, 1540 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95401. Immediate family will travel to Santa Rosa Memorial Park Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. to lay Margaret to rest with her husband, Al. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



