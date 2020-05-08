Margaret "Peggy" Ann Allen

August 3, 1940 - March 19, 2020

I am saddened to announce that on March 19th, 2020, Peggy passed away after suffering with dementia for eight years. Peggy was a beautiful person who was robbed, both mentally and physically, in the latter years of her life. Peggy was a loving wife and mother of three (Larry, Laura, and Terrie). In addition, she was a grandmother of ten, great grandmother of three. She loved making quilts, costumes and clothing for the grandchildren. Grandma was always there to babysit, and loved to take the grandchildren shopping and on day trips like Train Town.

Peggy was a devout Catholic. She taught catechism at St. James Parish for over forty years. She also oversaw Birthright of Petaluma for a time, and volunteered to sell roses at church for Mother's Day for many years.

Peggy was inventive, a wordsmith, and the smartest person I ever knew. She painted in oils, palette, and watercolor; as well as painting the house inside and out. She also could install a garden drip system, re-wire a stove, use a rototiller, and work a chainsaw. She was an individualist and proud of it.

We had many great trips before and during her sickness. We took road trips throughout the United States visiting all forty eight contiguous states with our best friends Ron and Kathy. We also sailed to Alaska with Peggy's cousin Ginny and her husband Don. We flew to Europe twice with our friends Ron and Kathy visiting: England, Scotland, Italy, France, and their daughter and her family who lived in France.

I would be remiss if I didn't mention the help that I had taking care of Peggy. Cecilia was an angel who loved Peggy and was the best caregiver. For her it wasn't just a job, but an honor to take care of Peggy. I'm eternally grateful! Thank you!

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice and Birthright of Petaluma.



