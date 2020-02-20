|
Margaret Christine Walker
Margaret Christine Walker passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at age 69, after a long, hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded by her loving husband and family. Margaret was the fourth child born to Nick and Sophie Nommsen on their family ranch in the Liberty District of Petaluma. Growing up she participated in 4-H and continued to enjoy attending the fairs and watching her family and friends show animals. She graduated from Rancho Cotati High School in 1968 and went on to work at AT&T, where she retired in 1999 after 31 years. Margaret married the love of her life, Gene, on March 20th of 1971 and they enjoyed 48 years of marriage. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her family and celebrating all of life's events both big and small. Margaret loved being a grandma and spoiling her granddaughters and cherished the time she had with them. Margaret had a beautiful sense of fashion and was always dressed to the nines, with the perfect accessory and flash of sparkle. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents, Nick and Sophie Nommsen; brother Fred Nommsen; in-laws Guy and Ann Walker and stepson John Walker. She is survived by her loving husband Gene; son Cheyenne (Kathleen), step-son Dan Walker (Michelle); granddaughters: Emma and Kylie; her brothers: Carl Nommsen (Cathy), Steve Nommsen (Debbie); sisters: Carin Scarpete (Bill), Marilyn Elbeck (Ervin), Helen Jacobsen; sister-in-laws Terry Nommsen and Carolann Minyard (Ron); and numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and many friends. Always full of spirit, Margaret knew how to make people feel welcome and was truly the life of the party. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-8pm Parent-Sorensen Mortuary, 850 Keokuk Street, Petaluma, CA 94952. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11am at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020