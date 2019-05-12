|
Margaret "Mickey" Ellen (Stroops) Marshall
Margaret "Mickey" Ellen (Stroops) Marshall, died on Thursday, the 25th of April 2019. She is survived by her husband, Donald Marshall, her children, David Marshall of New York and Christine Marshall of Antioch, CA and three grandchildren, Karina DaSilva and Sofia DaSilva of Antioch and Lillian Marshall of New York. Mickey was born and raised in Oak Harbor, Washington. She attended the public schools except for one and a half years when she lived in Recife, Brazil where her father was doing construction projects for the state. Mickey attended Washington State University where she was a Foreign Language Major. She married her husband Don in June of 1964. The next year they moved to Ashland, Oregon where Don was teaching at Southern Oregon College. The next year they moved to Rohnert Park, CA where Don started teaching chemistry at the new campus of Sonoma State College. Mickey got one of the first Masters degrees in Spanish given by the university and soon started teaching at Rancho Cotate High School. She taught Spanish 1-4, AP Spanish, and IB Spanish. In addition to being the International Baccalaureate coordinator, she was an advisor to CSF, NHS, Spanish Club, and the Cheerleaders.
After retirement, Mickey became an active member of the Graton Community Club. She held many offices including President and was the newsletter editor for many years. She provided many items for the Flower Shows to raise money for scholarships. Some of the sewing items include hand made quilts, tote bags, wall hangings and quilted placemats. Each year she donated many jars of different kinds of homemade jam and hundreds of tomato plants. We donated many vegetables from our garden to Food for Thought and to the members of the Presbyterian Church of the Roses. In addition to singing in the choir, Mickey was in charge of the Wed. Montgomery H.S. Breakfast program of our church. She also did all of the food purchasing for the M-F breakfasts.
Mickey had a love of travel. In addition to traveling in all 50 states and many countries throughout the world, she served 11 times with Global Volunteers in eight different countries.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 pm at the Presby. Church of the Roses in Santa Rosa. Any donations should be made to the Graton Community Club Scholarship, Church of the Roses (Santa Rosa) Montgomery Breakfast, or Hospice by the Bay.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 12, 2019