Margaret Houlihan Focha

Margaret Houlihan Focha, passed away July 3, 2020 - five days shy of her 94th birthday. With the sounds of birds singing and a gentle lullaby filling the space between Heaven and us, she left peacefully to be with the Lord while in her home in Santa Rosa. She was surrounded with the love of her daughters and grandson.

Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Focha, son, Joe Focha, and daughter, Marie Focha (Cyndi Paulus). Many other family members and friends passed into Heaven before her and joyfully welcomed her into the peace of eternity with God.

Margaret is survived by her son Bill (Frances) Focha of Tryon, NC, daughters Peggy (Brian) Focha-Smart of Boulder Creek, CA, CiCi (Gary Breazeale) Focha of Santa Rosa, Monica (Ron) Focha-McCallum of Cloverdale and Clare (Brian Anderson) Focha of Houston, AK. She was a marvelous Nana and deeply loved her grandchildren, Brooke Boyer, James McCoy, MEG Smart-Teramo and Adair Focha-Smart, and great-grandchildren Hank and Allison Boyer. She leaves behind her sister, Kathleen (Reardon) Copping, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws, as well as many honorary children, assimilated family and cherished friends.

Margaret was born in the tiny Central Valley town of Planada on July 8, 1926. Her parents, Will and Margaret Houlihan, prioritized education and instilled a sense of public service in her and her beloved sister, Kathleen. Margaret and Kathleen honored their parents by leading exemplary lives of faith, service, family and respect for their Irish heritage.

Margaret attended Holy Names College in Oakland, back when it located on Lake Merritt. She was a devout Catholic and met her husband, Leo Focha, through a social group. She raised her seven children with a foundation of faith in Oakland attending Corpus Christi Church. Margaret dedicated herself to her children in Oakland following the death of her husband. She singlehandedly raised all seven while working as a medical social worker, yet still found time to volunteer. When she retired from Kaiser, she relocated to Oakmont in Santa Rosa where she served in various capacities including Parish Counsel for Star of the Valley Church and at the Diocesan level.

Margaret was a staunch supporter of the efforts of the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary. She served on the Alumni Board and as a Trustee for Holy Names College. She was so proud of her classmates in the Class of '51, and helped endow a scholarship that assists single parents with continuing their education. Margaret valued diversity, education and awareness of one's impact on society.

Margaret was incredibly smart, well-read with a quick wit. She loved music, bird watching and good conversation. Countless lives have been changed when touched by her kindness, fairness, wisdom and sacrifice. She had many friends who supported her as her physical abilities diminished. Margaret absolutely loved her 'family' at Oakmont Gardens.

Margaret was happiest at the family cabin in Pinecrest where countless birthdays, holidays and other milestones occurred. Decades of friends enjoyed a glass of wine, great conversation and good food on the front porch. She took great joy knowing that generations of the family will experience and treasure the deep connection to the cabin. She instilled a love of Pinecrest to her children who vow to maintain it in her honor.

When societal gatherings are relaxed, we will celebrate her life with a Mass followed by a gathering to remember Margaret's incredible impact on so many lives. She will be interred at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Santa Rosa at a future date.

Mom was the most dedicated soul - she made everyone feel important and loved. She will be missed every day, but we know we will see and hear her in God's works of nature. The world was made better with her presence and we are so blessed to know her. She lived an extraordinary life and certainly earned her place in Heaven. We love you Mom – now and forever.

If anyone would like to remember Margaret, she would be most pleased by consideration of a donation to the scholarship fund for the Class of '51, Holy Names University - Alumni Relations 3500 Mountain Boulevard, Oakland, CA 94619.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store