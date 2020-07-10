1/1
Margaret Logue
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Logue
November 11, 1966 - July 3, 2020
Margaret Theresa (Carroll) Logue
Margaret Theresa (Carroll) Logue was born November 11, 1966 at Marin General Hospital in Greenbrae, California and passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 at age 53. She was surrounded by her adoring husband, Thomas Logue, her children Theresa Motley and Daniel Logue, and her five loving siblings Kathleen Exelby (Dan), Kevin Carroll (Bryan), Mary Carroll-Ambrose (Jim), Patricia Torres (Isaac) and Eileen Cichocki (Jeff).
Margaret's father William "Bill" Carroll, an officer in the Army and her mother, Mary (McKenna) Carroll an elementary school teacher both preceded her in death. We know they are welcoming her to heaven with loving arms.
Growing up in an Irish Catholic family of six siblings, who are only eight years apart in age, meant for a close-knit family and a happy life. Being an Army family, they moved often, mostly around California Army bases like Fort Ord, Presidio and Fort Mason. They also lived in Georgia for a year and Okinawa, Japan for two years when Margaret was six years old; often returning to Sonoma County in between, where they always maintained a home base. Margaret graduated from Montgomery High School in 1984 and moved to Frankfurt, Germany with her parents, her grandfather, William F. Carroll and youngest sister, Eileen. While in Germany, Margaret earned her Associates of Art degree in computer science from the University of Maryland, European Division.
To know Margaret was to love her! She was the sweetest of the six siblings (by unanimous agreement), smart, funny, loyal and never said a harsh word about anybody. She loved her husband and children and the rest of her family fiercely. She also leaves behind fourteen nieces and nephews: Erin (Casey), Kevin (Erica), Will, Christina, Wes (Rebekah), Billy, Jimmy, Josh, Romulo, Violeta, Isaac, Franco, Sophia and Claire and seven grand nieces and nephews Jayden, Kendall, Kainen, Cameron, Emma, Wyatt and Brooklyn. The Logue family is also big and loving and Margaret leaves behind Tom's siblings: Terry (Fran), Kevin (Sue) and Kathleen (Ralph), in addition to their children, Tyler, Kate, Kelly, Kevin, Megan, Nicole and Danielle and grandchildren.
Margaret enjoyed camping with her family in their travel trailer, family parties, and decorating for all holidays. Her favorite holidays were St. Patrick's Day, Halloween, and Christmas, all of which she went all out with decorations. Margaret was very proud of her 100% Irish heritage. Her Halloween parties were legendary, and her family and friends will terribly miss celebrating with her.
We thank all those who knew Margaret for their love, support and prayers for Tom, Theresa, Danny and all who are mourning her sweet spirit. A celebration of her life will be held in the coming weeks.
In lieu of flowers the families ask that donations be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The Logue and Carroll Families

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol
1700 Pleasant Hill Road
Sebastopol, CA 95472
707-823-5042
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 9, 2020
I have many summer childhood memories with Margaret in Bennett Valley. My favorite was the day we spent in the indoor water park in Germany. My sympathies to all.
Marian Koon
Family
July 8, 2020
...so sorry for your loss!
I met Margaret a few times;
she was always welcoming, kind and so friendly! - youre all in my thoughts and prayers during these sad times!
XoX
Paul Highfield
Friend
July 8, 2020
To Tom, Theresa, Danny, Margarets brother and sisters and Toms family, I am so sorry for your loss. As time heals Margaret will remain through the gift of memories.
Sandy Exelby
Friend
July 8, 2020
Miss you Aunt Margy. You were taken from us too soon. But it is comforting knowing that you are with your parents now, shining down on us all.
Christina Carroll
Family
July 8, 2020
RIP, Your will live forever in our memory.
Sue & John McKenna
Family
July 8, 2020
Too soon
Mary Carroll-Ambrose
Family
July 8, 2020
Miss you already!
Mary Carroll-Ambrose
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved