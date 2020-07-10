Margaret Logue
November 11, 1966 - July 3, 2020
Margaret Theresa (Carroll) Logue
Margaret Theresa (Carroll) Logue was born November 11, 1966 at Marin General Hospital in Greenbrae, California and passed away peacefully on July 3, 2020 at age 53. She was surrounded by her adoring husband, Thomas Logue, her children Theresa Motley and Daniel Logue, and her five loving siblings Kathleen Exelby (Dan), Kevin Carroll (Bryan), Mary Carroll-Ambrose (Jim), Patricia Torres (Isaac) and Eileen Cichocki (Jeff).
Margaret's father William "Bill" Carroll, an officer in the Army and her mother, Mary (McKenna) Carroll an elementary school teacher both preceded her in death. We know they are welcoming her to heaven with loving arms.
Growing up in an Irish Catholic family of six siblings, who are only eight years apart in age, meant for a close-knit family and a happy life. Being an Army family, they moved often, mostly around California Army bases like Fort Ord, Presidio and Fort Mason. They also lived in Georgia for a year and Okinawa, Japan for two years when Margaret was six years old; often returning to Sonoma County in between, where they always maintained a home base. Margaret graduated from Montgomery High School in 1984 and moved to Frankfurt, Germany with her parents, her grandfather, William F. Carroll and youngest sister, Eileen. While in Germany, Margaret earned her Associates of Art degree in computer science from the University of Maryland, European Division.
To know Margaret was to love her! She was the sweetest of the six siblings (by unanimous agreement), smart, funny, loyal and never said a harsh word about anybody. She loved her husband and children and the rest of her family fiercely. She also leaves behind fourteen nieces and nephews: Erin (Casey), Kevin (Erica), Will, Christina, Wes (Rebekah), Billy, Jimmy, Josh, Romulo, Violeta, Isaac, Franco, Sophia and Claire and seven grand nieces and nephews Jayden, Kendall, Kainen, Cameron, Emma, Wyatt and Brooklyn. The Logue family is also big and loving and Margaret leaves behind Tom's siblings: Terry (Fran), Kevin (Sue) and Kathleen (Ralph), in addition to their children, Tyler, Kate, Kelly, Kevin, Megan, Nicole and Danielle and grandchildren.
Margaret enjoyed camping with her family in their travel trailer, family parties, and decorating for all holidays. Her favorite holidays were St. Patrick's Day, Halloween, and Christmas, all of which she went all out with decorations. Margaret was very proud of her 100% Irish heritage. Her Halloween parties were legendary, and her family and friends will terribly miss celebrating with her.
We thank all those who knew Margaret for their love, support and prayers for Tom, Theresa, Danny and all who are mourning her sweet spirit. A celebration of her life will be held in the coming weeks.
In lieu of flowers the families ask that donations be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
The Logue and Carroll Families