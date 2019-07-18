|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Redfearn
July 9, 1954 - June 22, 2019
Margaret Ann Redfearn nee Rodrigues passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 22, 2019. She was at her home of 17 years in Petaluma with her husband, daughter, and sister nearby. Margaret "Peggy" Redfearn was born on July 9, 1954 in Oakland, California- she lived just short of 65 amazing years. The last three years she battled ovarian cancer, she won her fight in the incredible way she lived her life after her diagnosis"even at the end, living three weeks past her doctors' prognosis". She is survived by her beloved husband, Graham "Rocky" of Petaluma and her darling daughter, Sydney of Cotati. Peggy and Rocky Redfearn were married in Lake Tahoe on July 7, 1979- this year was their ruby wedding anniversary- and Sydney was born in 1997. She is also survived by her siblings; Caroline Davis of California, Daniel (Janet) Rodrigues of Florida, Richard Collins of Oregon, and Ernest Jr. "Sonny" (Kathleen) of Idaho.
She is preceded into the Lord's Arms by her parents, Margaret and Ernest Sr., our entire family takes comfort that she is reunited with our adored grandparents and pain free.
Peggy's love of quilting, gardening, hiking, hugging, and providing us all with unconditional love and support will live on in all of those who had the pleasure of knowing her. We will all miss her very much.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made in Peggy's honor to Marin Cancer Care or Hospice by the Bay.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 18, 2019