Margaret Ruth Moore
Margaret Ruth Moore, 90, passed peacefully in her sleep on May 25, 2019, in Paso Robles, California.
Margaret was born to Thomas and Marjorie (Grant) Turrill, November 20, 1928, in Cartwright, Manitoba, Canada. She married Marion Edward Moore in 1947. In 1955, they moved to Petaluma, California, where they raised their two sons. She remained active in the Canadian Legion and Adobe Christian Center before moving to Paso Robles, in 2005, to be nearer to her grandchildren.
Margaret leaves as her legacy her sons Edward (Juana) and James (Jeff), as well as Edward's four children – Austin (Allison), Lauren, Collin and Morgan. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren – Elizabeth, Abigail, Owen, and Amelia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion, her mother and step-father, Marjorie and Thomas Cox, her sister, Bareth Kennedy, and her brother, Hubert Austin Turrill, who died of complications from wounds suffered during D-Day.
Margaret was a loving and dedicated mother throughout her lifetime.
A gathering to celebrate Margaret is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the home of Steve and Carol Schwartz in Sebastopol (Celesta Farms Christmas Trees, 3447 Celesta Ct., Sebastopol, CA. 95472). There will be no funeral nor graveside service. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to at .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 23 to June 27, 2019