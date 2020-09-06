1/1
Margaret Sommer
1923 - 2020
Margaret Sommer
September 2, 1923 - August 19, 2020
Margaret C. (Sigler) Sommer, 96, died peacefully on August 19, 2020, in Santa Rosa, CA.
"Margi" stayed active during her eighteen years at Spring Lake Village, enjoying friendships, travel, and daily walks in Annadel State Park. She was happily married for fifty years to George F. Sommer, a business executive and Distinguished Engineering Alumnus of Purdue University. They raised four children, emphasizing education and an appreciation for science, culture, and the natural world.
Born in Indianapolis, IN, Margi earned B.S. and M.S. degrees from Purdue University in Home Economics. While employed by Indianapolis Power & Light Co., in 1951, she designed the "Indiana Heart Kitchen," a state-of-the-art energy-saving kitchen. During the early 1970s, she taught at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana, PA, as an Assistant Professor of Consumer Services.
A lifelong member of the Episcopal Church, she attended services at St. Patrick's in Kenwood, CA, and the Chapel at Spring Lake Village. She was a member of the Delta Gamma sorority, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and KQED. Her hobbies included Genealogy, Calligraphy, and Architectural Rendering. She played the piano well, and as a sports enthusiast, enjoyed tennis, golf, and sculling.
Her husband and her son Richard F. Sommer preceded her in death. Daughters Katharine S. Klein, Mary M. Sommer, and Barbara A. Sommer; granddaughter Charlotte E. Klein; and three sons-in-law survive her.
Services will be held after Covid-19 subsides. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Spring Lake Village Chapel Fund, KQED, or Planned Parenthood.

Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 6, 2020.
