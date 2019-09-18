|
Margaret Venturacci
Margaret Venturacci was born 1918 in Salinas, CA to William and Agnes Martin. She graduated from Watsonville High School and married Frank J. Matulich at the age of 16. Margaret had two boys David and Steven Matulich. She worked at the Petaluma Library for 25 years until she retired in 1983. She served on several committees to make the Petaluma Library a higher place of learning. Margaret had many hobbies such as coin and plate collecting. After Frank died in 1962, she married Albert Vail. Margaret and Albert had many wonderful years together. When Albert died 1974, she married Bruno Venturacci who passed in 1994. Margaret is preceded in death by her eldest son David Paul and all of mom's dearest friends: Mae and Ed Noriel, Al and Annette LaFranchi, and Ida Barnes to name a few. She is survived by her son Steven; sister Barbara O'Lague; two grandchildren: Frank J. Matulich and Debbie Nacht; four great-grandchildren: Aaron Matulich, Andrew Matulich, Alexis Nacht, and Eric Nacht; one step-granddaughter Andrea Venturacci Weston; five nieces and nephew: Karen Rackley, Terry Myers, Kathy Smith, Stacey Webb and Kevin O'Lague, whom she loved dearly. Margaret loved many and was loved by many. She had a lot of heart ache in her life, but through it all she managed to make a good life for her family, and she will be missed by all. There will be a Graveside Service at Cypress Hill Memorial Park on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 2:00 pm. We will meet at 1:45 pm at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory, 850 Keokuk Street, Petaluma, CA 94952, and go together to the cemetery.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019