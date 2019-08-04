|
Margaret Viola Salazar
Born in Denver, Colorado, Margaret passed away in Santa Rosa, California on July 27, 2019 at the age of 86. She had been a Sonoma County resident since 1989 and enjoyed a 30-year career working for Pacific Bell while taking care of her home and family. She was a strong role model for her family, encouraging family values, kindness, respect, educational values, good citizenship and financial responsibility. After her divorce, she remained single for the rest of her life and learned to be a strong, and independent woman. She was a role model in that regard and the model of a good and loyal friend who was kind and patient with a positive attitude about life. She was a natural at artistically designing jewelry, was skillful at lost wax casting jewelry as well as slabbing, cutting and polishing stones. Margaret is survived by her daughters Dolores Hegwood of Santa Rosa and Louise Talmage-Schoff of Citrus Heights, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00PM at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa. Private Inurnment, Riverside Cemetery, Denver, Colorado. Donations in her memory may be made to Continuum Care Hospice, 5401 Old Redwood Highway, Suite 110, Petaluma, CA 94954.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 4, 2019