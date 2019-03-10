|
Margaret Wilmore Jenkins
July 19, 1925 - February 28, 2019
Margaret W. Jenkins, known to her friends as "Margie," passed away on February 28, 2019 with her beloved caregiver, Tee, by her side. Margie was 93 and had lived a life full of family, friends, good food, travel and her favorite beverage, Jack Daniels. Margie grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio, the daughter of a doctor and nurse and attended Smith College where she met her good friend, former First Lady Barbara Bush. She met the love of her life, Dick Jenkins, when he returned home from serving in World War II, on a blind date arranged by their mothers. It was love at first sight for Margie, who told her mother, "I am going to marry him!" They had 68 glorious years raising three girls, traveling, enjoying family and building lasting friendships. She lost Dick in October of 2016 but he lived on in her memory as the sweet man he was, deeply devoted to her.
Margie was a corporate wife, moving frequently and entertaining exquisitely. In 1966, Margie and Dick moved to Santa Rosa when Dick became President of Ecodyne, a division of Fluor. After career moves to New York City and Houston, they retired in Santa Rosa because of the great friendships they had made and the wonderful lifestyle Santa Rosa provides. Margie was known for her lively cocktail and dinner parties and for her fabulous cooking. Up until her final days, she never met an hors d'oeurves she didn't like! She enjoyed playing bridge, being active in Junior League as a Sustaining Member, volunteering for the Assistance League, spending summers in Lake Tahoe, and throwing her annual Super Bowl party. Margie was a member of the Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club and the Wild Oak Saddle Club and always enjoyed their parties and social events with the wonderful friends she made in Santa Rosa.
Margie will be remembered as a strong woman who loved her family unconditionally, thrived in her active social life, valued rich friendships with her girlfriends, had a great sense of humor, and really knew how to throw a party! She will be forever missed by her three daughters, Pam Jenkins of Salinas, CA, Leslie Conant (George) of Dallas, TX, and Susan Brown (Bob) of Portland, OR. Margie was blessed with five grandchildren, Lindsay Betancourt (Sol), Sarah Conant, Andrew Conant (Brooke), Kendall Brown and Spencer Brown and delighted in her two great-grandchildren, George Betancourt and Henry Conant.
The family would like to thank Apolosa "Tee" Naivalurua, Margie's caregiver, for his loving, devoted kindness and care, and for keeping her social spark alive through outings and restaurant visits. Tee became Margie's dedicated companion, bringing joy and peace in her last few years. Eroni "Ron" Bainivalu spent weekends with Margie, introducing her to his church community, taking her out for breakfast, and always making sure she looked her best. Margie and her family were warmly embraced and deeply touched by the Fijian community in Santa Rosa and we are forever grateful that they shared their traditions and gentle ways with us.
By Margie's request, there will not be a memorial service. Instead, friends are asked to spend a quiet moment thinking about a special time they shared with Margie. Donations may be made to the Canine Companions for Independence, PO Box 446, Santa Rosa, CA 95402-0446.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019