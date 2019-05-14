|
Margarete Daida
Margarete Daida, everyone's "Oma," ended her last watch at the age of 89 on May 3, 2019, in Kennewick, Washington. As those who knew her will remember, Oma was ever vigilant in good times, and unwaveringly caring and protective of those she loved in bad. She was an inspirational survivor of adversity from the moment of her birth to her last day. Born in Dinslaken, Germany, in 1929, the year the Great Depression ravaged the world, the innocence of her childhood was lived amidst the horrors and destruction of World War II Germany. She was four years old when Hitler took power, ten years old when World War II began, and 16 years old when the day and night Allied bombing of the German industrial heartland that was her home finally ended. She emerged undeterred from the rubble and fell in love with a young US soldier from Hawaii serving in the very army whose bombs had been falling upon her only three years earlier. The two would share the next 69 years of their lives together, during which time Oma would adopt her husband's country and come to love it as her own. One of her proudest moments was when she became a US citizen in 1959. She was ever grateful for the opportunities and freedom her adopted country provided to her and those she loved. She was the foundation and anchor of the family she created and nurtured, first as a military wife and mother, then as a grandmother, and then as a great grandmother. She was the loving baker of the best Black Forest Torts on earth, prepared with three generations of adoring little helpers at her side. Margarete was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Masami Daida, and is survived by her grateful son, Wilhelm, her beloved grandchildren Erin Austin and Adam Daida, and her three great grandchildren, Sophie, Samuel, and Irene Austin. Margarete's ashes and those of her beloved Masami will be returned together to the oceans across which they met, to share one last journey, as they did all that came before.
Those wishing to honor Margarete's passing are encouraged to make a donation to the military veteran's support group of their choice in her memory.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 14, 2019