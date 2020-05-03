Margery Stern Cahn
1919 - 2020
Margery Stern Cahn
Margery Stern Cahn was born on December 28, 1919 in West Hartford, Connecticut and passed away at her home in Santa Rosa on April 24, 2020, having lived 100 years. Margery is survived by her children Robert Stern Cahn of Carmel, NY and Austin, TX and Deborah Cahn Bennett (and Ted Bennett) of Philo, California. She is also survived by three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Margery went to public school in West Hartford and then attended Oberlin College and the University of Chicago. She received a Master's degree from Chicago for studies of Babylonian cylinder seals. It was at Chicago she met and married Albert S Cahn, Jr. Albert joined the Manhattan Project so she witnessed the birth of atomic energy and weapons from a front row seat.
After the war Margery and Albert moved to Los Angeles and lived there for many years. In the early fifties they spent two years in Copenhagen with their children while Albert worked at the Neils Bohr Institute.After Albert's death Margery moved in stages first to Fort Bragg, CA and then to Santa Rosa, CA.
Margery's passions were too numerous to list but included gardening, ceramics, literature, bridge, graphic arts and travel. Until one week before her death she read three newspapers daily. She belonged to the League of Women Voters and the American Association of University Women for many years. She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.
Memorial service will be delayed until mitigation of the current pandemic.

Published in Press Democrat on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
