|
|
Margie (Margaret) Carniglia
Margie (Margaret) Carniglia passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on October 18, 2019.
Margie was born on March 31, 1930 in Columbus Nebraska, the daughter of Evangeline and Max Andersen. After moving to Sebastopol, Margie earned her BA in Education from San Francisco State University and later her MA degree in Special Education and credential in Learning Disabilities at Sonoma State University.
Margie had a 40+ year career in education, primarily teaching in the Special Education Program of Santa Rosa City Schools. By the time she retired she had already started on her extensive world travels.
Margie was preceded in death by her two sons Mathew and David. She is survived by her daughter Jennifer Raymond and her husband Mark, grandsons Ben and Nick and daughter in law Salome, her longtime companion Al Gustafson, brother Dr. Ronald Andersen and her sister in law Diane, niece Rachel and her family Scott, Bailey and Peyton Greenberg, and her beloved nieces and nephews, Steve Carniglia, Janice Bello, Susan Nelson, Mary Eickmeyer, Chrissy Carr, LuAnn Scally and their families.
A special thanks to Rachel and all of the Memorial Hospice staff who helped us all through Margie's life transition.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, at 11:00 am followed by a Celebration of Life gathering for all friends and family at the Villa in Santa Rosa.
Margie loved traveling, her family, her dogs and her garden and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019