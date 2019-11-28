|
|
Margie Lee Collier Neal Terry
Longtime resident of Santa Rosa, California, Margie Terry died on November 25, 2019. Margie was born in San Francisco, California, in 1938 to Robert and Viola Collier.
She was a member of the Santa Rosa High School class of '55 and graduated in 1958 from the Santa Rosa Junior College registered nursing program. She was admired and highly regarded as a nurse at bedside and in leadership roles for 42 years at County, Community, Sutter Hospitals, Santa Rosa Memorial Kelly Institute, and as a home care nurse. She had a positive impact on the lives of many more people than she could ever know.
Her strong, kind, and loving presence will be forever missed by her devoted husband, Harvey Terry, her sisters-in-law Barbara Neal and Robin (Gregg) Hagenstad, her children Duane (Karen) Neal, Kelly Neal, and Mandy (Jeff) Johnson, niece Holly (Ralph) Neal Cota, nephew Eric (Ali) Hagenstad, her seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren, and has now joined her parents Bob and Vi, and other departed loved ones Jerry, Gary, and Tamber Neal.
There will be a graveside service at Santa Rosa Memorial Park on December 12th at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sonoma County Animal Services at 1247 Century Court, Santa Rosa, would be appreciated.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2019