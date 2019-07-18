|
|
Margo Robledo
Margo Robledo, 59, of Santa Rosa, California passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 12, 2019. Margo is survived by his son Jarod, parents, siblings, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Margo worked in sales at World of Carpet in Santa Rosa for thirty-seven years. He lived an adventurous life and enjoyed traveling, cooking and photography. Margo will forever be remembered for his stories, humor and the kindhearted person that he was.
A rosary for Margo will be said on Thursday, July 18 at 7:00 p.m. in Calistoga at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Mass will be said on Friday, July 19th in Calistoga at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 18, 2019