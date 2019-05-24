|
|
Marguerite Claire "Maggie" Spear
March 31, 1954 - May 21, 2019
Marguerite "Maggie" Spear died of cancer peacefully in Santa Rosa. She was born in San Francisco and lived most of her life in the Bay Area. She attended Washington State University where she learned her skills in architecture. She designed extraordinary homes, in the Lake Tahoe area. Maggie is survived by her parents Donald DeGeller and Florence Stronck, her brothers Gregory and Phillip, her children Martin (Martha), Shannon, and Kristina, and her grandchildren Stella and Sofia. She is preceded in death by her husband Steven Spear.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Eugene's Cathedral, 2323 Montgomery Drive, on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 24, 2019