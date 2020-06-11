Marguerite Hazlett
1934 - 2020
Marguerite Hazlett
April 4, 1934 - May 24, 2020
Marguerite Hazlett age 86 passed away peacefully in her home in Petaluma surrounded by loved ones on May 24, 2020 after a second battle with lung cancer. She is survived by her loving husband and favorite travel partner of 38 years Boyd Hazlett, daughters Lori (Wayne) Duncan and Lisa Boyd. Step-son Sam (Sally) Hazlett, and step-daughter Audrey (Diane) Hazlett. Her sister and best friend Kathleen Hasse, brother Kenneth Hermen, and her god-daughter Marilyn De Francesca and numerous nieces and nephews with whom she shared many beautiful hikes with. She had a special love for her grandchildren Tiffany (Gabe) Snook, Scott, Zack, and Kristin Hazlett. Her grandchildren share fond memories of learning to cook in Grammy's kitchen, she made the best al pomodoro sauce. She also taught her grandchildren that having pie for breakfast was completely acceptable and evenings should end with ice cream. She was blessed with her three great-grandsons Noah, Aaden, and Hudson whom she babysat every Thursday even into her 80s. She will be remembered as the Great-Grammy who would build train tracks, play blocks and play basketball in the yard. When she returned home from that, her husband would greet her with a martini. Marguerite was an active member of St. James Catholic Church. She loved to bake, garden, and travel. She volunteered for over 20 years for Hospice of Petaluma and was named volunteer of the year in 2007. She enjoyed hiking and loved to camp at Yosemite National Park. In 2005 one year after undergoing surgery for lung cancer at the age of 71 she scaled Half Dome (8,842 feet) and reached the top in two days in 100 plus degree temperatures. She was kind, caring, determined and had an incredible spirit, and a love of life. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by so many.
Due to Covid-19 no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Hospice of Petaluma.

Published in Press Democrat from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
June 12, 2020
June 11, 2020
Who can ever forget Margies smile and laughter that so often seemed to eminent from her. Always enjoyed her generous hospitality as the SW PA gang invaded Petaluma so frequently, although the ice cream lid was definitely off limits. Although she is sorely missed by many, just think of all the love that she left behind.
Richard DiIlio
Friend
June 11, 2020
What a beautiful soul you are aunt Marg. This planet Earth has lost such a kind, compassionate and beautiful woman with such strong convictions that I admire more than anything. I always loved getting to spend time when I would visit California with you and aunt Kathy and your beautiful girls. Such precious memories and such amazing thought-provoking picnics. It was far too few of them but ones that I will never forget. None of you ever wanted to sit in a restaurant. It was always about being out in nature around the beauty that God created. I love you and may you rest in peace my sweet aunt.❤
Shelly Kramer
June 11, 2020
My Aunt Marguerite was a fun and loving Aunt who made my life special in so many ways. She and my cousins were a huge part of my childhood! We spent many weekends camping and just being together. Marg and my mom were my hiking buddies and we will miss her desperately for that and many other reasons! Im grateful to her also for the love and care she showed my daughter Mary- Margaret. Rest In Peace and grace my dear Aunt Marguerite❤
Karen McBurnie
Family
June 11, 2020
Marguerite was my sister first, my best friend, my confidante, and every year my girl trip partner to the high country for a week of hiking. She had the best sense of humor. I think her purpose in life was to keep me laughing. We had so many times being together that we laughed over something so silly to the point of tears. She is in my heart and I will miss her always.
Kathleen
Family
