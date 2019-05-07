|
Maria E. Silva
December 23, 1931 - May 3, 2019
Maria Silva Passed away on May 3, 2019. She was a devoted Horsewoman, friend and teacher. She will always hold a place in the hearts of those who knew her, loved her, and were loved by her. In lieu of flowers, her loved ones ask that a donation be made to the in her honor.
A graveside service will be held for Maria on Thursday, May 9th, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 304 Magnolia Avenue, in Petaluma.
