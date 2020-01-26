|
Maria Landree
Our mom, Maria Landree, was born in San Francisco in 1928 and at the age of 91 years old, she passed away at her beloved home in Santa Rosa on January 16, 2020. A daughter of descendants of Nicaragua, Peter and Bertha Boné, and longtime resident and realtor in Sonoma County. She was feisty and unique. Her love had no limitations when it came to watching birds flock to her feeders, gardening, silver jewelry, everything chocolate, pinwheel cookies, diet Pepsi, cigarettes and most of all her family. She will be dearly missed each future Thanksgiving Eve, but we will carry on the family Nicaraguan turkey dressing recipe and preparation traditions that brings young and old together. She is survived by four daughters, Linda Neely, Melanie Mathews, Lisa Russell, and Dina Cooper; grandchildren, Robert Noonan, Ryan Neely, Jennifer Mendoza, Colton Cooper, and Cailie Cooper; and great grandchildren, Priscilla Mendoza, and Meadow Noonan Koontz and four brothers and extended family. Mom had a special bond with Seta her caregiver of many years. We are thankful for the love and commitment she and others provided. Private family memorial will be held at a later date. It is fitting one of Mom's sayings was "It is what it is". And so, it is now we let go so she can fly with Angels.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 26, 2020