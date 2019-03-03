Home

Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Maria Lucilia Bettencourt de Melo


1927 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Maria Lucilia Bettencourt de Melo Notice
Maria Lucilia
Bettencourt de Melo
Passed away on February 27, 2019 in Cotati at the age of 91 years. Devoted wife of the late Fernando de Melo and Victor Bettencourt. Cherished mother of Basilia Cardoso of Cotati. Adored sister of Adelor Bettencourt (Isabel) and João Bettencourt (Jovina) all of the Azores. Dear sister-in-law of Maria Bettencourt of Delhi, CA. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Vigil Service followed by Funeral Mass on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 35 Liberty St., Petaluma. Interment: St. Vincent Cemetery, 1255 Benicia Rd., Vallejo, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 3, 2019
