Maria O. Prentiss

Passed on July 30, 2020, in her home.

She loved the Lord, her family and friends. She also loved to travel; when her beloved Ted retired they took trips to Europe. When he passed she started to take bus trips with her daughter Karen. She also loved to go to Carmel and Santa Cruz with her family and grandkids.

There is to be a small private mass at the Holy Spirit Church on August 19 at 10:00 in memory of her



