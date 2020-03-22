Home

Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary - Sebastopol
1700 Pleasant Hill Road
Sebastopol, CA 95472
707-823-5042
Maria Salud (Marichu) Hernandez


1945 - 2020
Maria Salud (Marichu) Hernandez Notice
Maria Salud (Marichu) Hernandez
March 7, 1945 - March 11, 2020
Marichu was born into the aftermath of the Spanish Civil War in the mountains on the Cantabrian North Coast of Spain. Many who knew her called her a force of nature. But like us all, she was also a reflection of the history in which she was nourished. Besides the war that many call, 'The Dress Rehearsal for World War II', Cantabria has the destination for a centuries old pilgrimage known as "el Camino of Santiago de Compostela". The region also has the cave of Altamira, famous for its prehistoric cave paintings and engravings, not to mention ruins from the Roman era. In so many ways Marichu was of another time and place.
She made her way to Paris in the '60s and to Sonoma County in the early '90s where she realized she was going to have to deal with another new language. And learn to drive. When asked by a Mormon missionary what she hoped for in another new country, she had a good answer: "I learned to talk in Spain; I learned to think in France; I hope to learn to live in California." She went beyond learning and contributed much in the form of care-giving to others. And she is sorely missed.
Marichu is survived by her daughter, Carmen Boissenot; son-in-law, Sylvain; three grandchildren, Lucas, Tommy, and Doriane of Noisy-Le-Sec, France; and by her husband of 28 years, Paul Wood.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020
