Marian Heath Benner
Loving mother and wife, Marian Heath Benner passed peacefully in her Sebastopol home surrounded by her adoring family on February 10, 2019 from a rare disease, CJD. Marian was born on March 15, 1953 in Salt Lake City. Marian married the love of her life, Brian Benner whom she met while attending Cal Poly. She graduated with a BS degree in Child Development, an MA in Education with Teaching & Administrative Credentials. Her presence would light up a room; it is her humor, laughter, quick wit and loving smile that will be missed by all. She leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Marian was creative in art and writing. She was an avid gardener, swimmer and hiker. She played the fiddle and loved theater and performing arts. Marian was immensely proud of her pum Gryffin, whom she trained to be a PALS Assistance Dog. She cared greatly for every soul on earth – her friends, family, and especially animals. It was so important to her that everyone around her was happy and loved.
Marian is survived by her husband Brian, two children; Adria Bishop (husband Doug), Ian Benner (wife Dezzy), and three grandchildren; Tyler, Austin, Wyatt. Her mother Jeanne and siblings Paul, Ginna, Jon, along with many other loving relatives and close friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Wischemann Hall in Sebastopol.
