Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
View Map
Marian Lorraine Metzgus Lockhart


1927 - 2019
Marian Lorraine Metzgus Lockhart Notice
Marian Lorraine Metzgus Lockhart
Marian L. Lockhart, age 91, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019 in the company of her family. Daughter of the late Darrell and Florence Metzgus, Marian was preceded in death by her late husband Edwin H. Lockhart. Marian Lorraine Lockhart was born on November 8, 1927 in Stockton, California. In 1932 the family moved to Santa Rosa. Marian attended Lewis School through the 8th grade and then Santa Rosa High School. Marian was a member of the Job's Daughters as a teenager and worked for the Sonoma County Health Department after high school. Marian then married Edwin H. Lockhart on May 16, 1948. The family lived on a ranch on Parker Hill Road where Edwin built a house on the property. The family moved from Santa Rosa to Martinez in 1959 where Edwin took a teaching job. Marian began working for the Contra Costa County Hospital when the children were in school in 1964 in the Payroll and Personnel Department and retired after 17 and a half years. Marian was active in her family's interests and gave generously to them throughout their lives. The family enjoyed weekend outings camping, snow skiing, water skiing, and took long summer vacations. Marian gave generously to her community by volunteering her time and efforts and always loved spending time with her family. Marian and Edwin moved from Martinez back to Santa Rosa in 1982 where she worked for AAA for eight years and retired in 1990. Marian enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, quilting, reading, square dancing, traveling and gave of herself unselfishly by volunteering her time to numerous charities throughout her lifetime. She truly loved her family and friends and always put others before herself.
Marian is survived by her four children, Robert and his wife Cheryl of Vallejo, Ron and his wife Debbie of Placerville, Dave and his wife Diane of Napa, and Merrilee of Sebastopol. She is the Grandmother of Adria (Michael), Brian (Tara), Alaina (Paul), Emily, Michelle, Trevor (Katherine), Rachel (Lucas), Allison (Jon), Michael (Telzey) and Great Grandmother to Mason, Cameron, Ryan, Jackson, Michaela, Dillon, Adrian, Noah, Ronin and Greyson. A loving and caring Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Cousin, Aunt and friend to many, Marian was always there for everyone and everyone loved and adored her in return.
Friends and family are invited to attend a Funeral Service on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa. Private Interment, Santa Rosa Memorial Park. A time of visitation will be held at Daniels Chapel of the Roses on Friday, March 15, 2019 between the hours of 3:00PM and 7:00PM.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019
