Marian R. O'Laughlin
Marian R. O'Laughlin, age 81, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family in Santa Rosa on November 23, 2019. She was born in San Jose in 1938, a daughter of Daniel and Mae O'Laughlin. She is survived by two brothers, Daniel (Agnes), and James (Patricia) O'Laughlin; and nieces, Christine (Doug) Freeman, Colleen (Guy) Helfrick, Janet (Philip) Gomes, Theresa (Bryan) Carmody, and Nicole O'Laughlin.
Marian worked for many years in nursing and nursing education. Her first nursing assignment, in the early 1960's was taking care of her ailing grandmother. That may have cemented her passion for the nursing profession. Marian had a strong work ethic. She went from working as a nurse in a hospital to Director of the Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) Program at SRJC. She is remembered as a quiet soft-spoken faculty member who stepped in as Director of the ADN program at a critical time when the department was undergoing accreditation. She worked diligently to update the college's nursing curriculum and keep it current and brought in many accolades for the school. Marian retired in 2002. She was well remembered and often recognized by her students.
Marian was proud of her Irish heritage and celebrated all things Irish. She loved Irish music and traveled to Ireland over a dozen times where she visited with relatives. A global traveler, she visited six of the seven continents, excluding Antarctica. As a young woman in the 1960's she traveled to Europe, including parts of the former Soviet Union. Every year she visited her brother Daniel and family in the over seven African countries where he lived and worked. Visitors to her home often marveled at the variety of artifacts and collectibles that she brought back from her trips. A frequent traveler with Daytripping, Marian often sat in the front seat and greeted the passengers as they boarded. Marian was a gracious hostess. She would often host holiday parties for the ADN program and family gatherings.
A memorial service will be held today, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Memorial Hospice, 439 College Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95401, or to a .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 26, 2019