Marianne Burns
March 21, 1934 - December 17, 2019
Napa, CA
Marianne Burns passed away peacefully with family by her side at her son and daughter-in-law's house in Napa, CA; she was 85 years old. Marianne was predeceased by her beloved husband Elmer and her beautiful daughter Deborah. She is survived by her son Steven Burns, his wife Sharon, son-in-law Troy, grandson Max and extended family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend who was adored by all who knew her.
A native Californian she was born on March 21, 1934 in Alameda, CA. to Roy and Lillian Okerstrom. She grew up in Albany and was a graduate of Berkeley High School. She began her young career at State Farm Insurance and while working there she met and married Elmer Burns in 1957. They moved their family to Santa Rosa in 1963 where she spent the next 55 years.
Marianne was a devoted Christian her whole life. In 1973, she and Elmer became Charter Members of a new church in Santa Rosa called Faith Lutheran and that's where she continued to worship for the rest of her life. Marianne will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
A Memorial Service will be held, Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 4930 Newanga Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95405.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 22, 2019